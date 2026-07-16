Operation Texas Strong mobilizes relief effort for Hill Country flood victims

In Weatherford, Operation Texas Strong is collecting critical supplies for flood victims in the Texas Hill Country.

When founder Bobby Crutsinger learned about the latest flooding, his mind immediately went back to the devastating floods that struck on July 4 last year.

"Not just one time they lost everything – now it's going back through the second time again," Crutsinger said.

After helping families recover from last year's disaster through his nonprofit, Operation Texas Strong, Crutsinger is once again organizing relief efforts for flood survivors.

The organization is seeking donations of bottled water, nonperishable food, clothing, medical supplies, and other recovery essentials.

"It takes everyone working together to get stuff done," Crutsinger said. "We need people to help, and we can get it transported if people are willing to donate."

One of the group's volunteers is already in the Kerrville area delivering supplies to families in need.

"She's been encountering people all day long to make sure people have meals," Crutsinger said. "Just think about if you are in that situation and you had nobody to come and help you, how would it feel to you? When someone walks by and says, 'Hey, I got some clean clothes for you,' and you're like, 'Thank God.'"

With donations continuing to come in, Operation Texas Strong expects to send a second shipment to the Hill Country on Saturday, delivering supplies and support to families working to recover.

Donations can be dropped off at 1507 Ranger Highway, Building 103, Weatherford, TX 76086. Contributions can also be made through the organization's website at Operation Texas Strong.