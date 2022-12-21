Aaron Dean's appeal for manslaughter conviction set for Tuesday
The date for oral arguments in the conviction appeal of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is set for Tuesday, Dec. 5.
A judge declined to find two Fort Worth officials in contempt of court after they made public statements about the Aaron Dean verdict despite a gag order.
Even though the criminal proceedings in Tarrant County are done, this case is far from over.
After receiving a prison sentence of 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison for the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, Aaron Dean has been taken to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility to begin serving his time.
There's one thing Atatiana Jefferson's family wanted from the Aaron Dean trial they did not get at the end of all this – and that's remorse or an apology from the former police officer.
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison for manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.
A Tarrant County jury found the former Fort Worth police officer guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.
The jury that will decide the punishment for former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean has retired for the night without reaching a decision after a full day of deliberating.
While prosecutors pushed for prison time, and Dean's defense lobbied for probation, the courtroom saw a mayor and council member admonished, and a man taken into custody for refusing to take an oath.
Legal experts say there were some surprising moments that could have impacted the outcome.
After the verdict came in, Atatiana Jefferson's uncle, LaPaca Jefferson, says his heart sank.
A Tarrant County jury has found former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.
The former Fort Worth police officer is accused of murdering Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in 2019.
After nearly eight hours of deliberations, the jury did not reach a verdict.
The murder trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is now in its sixth day.
A jury is expected to begin deliberating Wednesday in Fort Worth in the murder trial of former police officer Aaron Dean.
The former Fort Worth police officer is accused of murdering Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in 2019.
He began crying as he recalled the shot, then again as he talked about entering the house, and seeing a child in the room with the person he shot.
The murder trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is now in its fourth day.
The break gives Dean's legal team plenty of time to prepare defense strategies and witnesses before next week, if they call any at all.
Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.
The former officer is accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.
