Aaron Dean's appeal for manslaughter conviction set for Tuesday

FORT WORTH - The date for oral arguments in the conviction appeal of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is set for Tuesday, Dec. 5.

His legal team has requested a retrial, arguing there was juror misconduct during his trial in December 2022. They have said that the original trial should have been moved outside of Tarrant County.

Dean's attorneys will give oral arguments in Texas' Second Court of Appeals, at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth, at 10 a.m., according to court documents. The court will limit oral arguments Tuesday morning to 20 minutes per side.

After he was initially indicted for murder, a jury unanimously convicted Dean of manslaughter after he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. He received a 12-year prison sentence for the crime. He filed a notice of appeal almost immediately after the jury handed down his sentence.

Dean was with the department for one year and six months before the shooting.