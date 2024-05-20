Fort Worth police officer recovering after sustaining injuries from shootout

FORT WORTH – A police officer is recovering after sustaining injuries during a shootout.

It happened Sunday around 8:20 p.m. Fort Worth police say the officer was alerted to a vehicle nearby that was connected to a shooting in the 4800 block of Miller Ave from the night before.

Police say before the officer could turn his emergency lights on, the suspect pulled over and got out of the vehicle with his hands up.

As the officer got out of his vehicle, the suspect reached for a gun and began shooting several rounds at him. The officer returned fire as the suspect got back in the vehicle and drove off.

Police say the officer followed the suspect for about a mile before his patrol vehicle became disabled. Other Fort Worth police officers continued to follow the suspect into another city.

The officer was believed to have been shot but once he got to the hospital realized the injuries came from flying debris from the vehicle during the shootout. He has since been released from the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect is in police custody.