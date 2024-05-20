Watch CBS News
Strong, severe storms possible in North Texas mid-week

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Severe weather chances return mid-week
Severe weather chances return mid-week 01:20

NORTH TEXAS – Good morning and happy Monday! Most North Texans are waking up to calm weather but in Oklahoma, there are many who are waking up and dealing with the aftermath of severe/tornadic storms that moved through last night.

wx1.png
CBS News Texas

While the weather in North Texas has been much calmer, some weak outflow from this stronger system to the north did push some clouds into northeastern counties and led to a few isolated showers this morning.

wx2.png
CBS News Texas

Most have been dry this morning though, and that will certainly be the case this afternoon. Any clouds and showers should mix out/diminish by 10 a.m. and the sunshine takes over after that. Highs will warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon (upper 80s to the east, mid-90s to the west), and feels-like temps could be one to two degrees warmer than the thermometer.

wx3.png
CBS News Texas

We've got a similar forecast on tap for Tuesday, but there will be a little more cloud cover in the afternoon. Rain chances remain slim during the day Tuesday but Wednesday and Thursday are a different story.

wx4.png
CBS News Texas

We have the chance for some stronger storms on Wednesday and Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has consistently had parts of North Texas highlighted under a level 2 slight risk.

wx5.png
CBS News Texas
wx6.png
CBS News Texas

The timeframe for Wednesday looks to be more late afternoon and into the evening, while Thursday could be more scattered throughout the day.

wx7.png
CBS News Texas
wx8.png
CBS News Texas
wx9.png
CBS News Texas

We've been alerting you to the potential of stronger mid-week storms for several days now, and you'll want to keep an eye out for potential weather alerts – we may need them for Wednesday and Thursday.

wx10.png
CBS News Texas
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 7:48 AM CDT

