Search underway for 18-year-old pulled under while fishing in Dallas creek

DALLAS — An 18-year-old is missing after he was pulled under while fishing in Mountain Creek Sunday.

Dallas Fire Rescue was called to Mountain Creek around 4:15 p.m. for a water rescue near South Merrifield Rd. and Keeneland Pkwy.

A man and his 18-year-old son were fishing in a shallow part of the water near the spillway when the son was pulled under and never resurfaced, according to personnel at the scene.

Dallas Fire Rescue (DFR), Dallas Police and the Game Wardens Office deployed resources, including boats, sonar equipment and drones to help search, but could not find him.

The spillway is closed and the scene is being cleared as search efforts for the evening prepare to conclude, DFR said, and there are plans to resume the search Monday.