580,000 JoyJolt glass coffee mugs recalled over burn and cut risks
JoyJolt brand coffee mugs can break when filled with hot liquids, leading to serious injuries, safety regulators warn.
Portable battery chargers recalled after 120 reports of the product overheating, safety watchdog warns.
Kia is advising Telluride owners to park their vehicle outside because of fire concerns with the SUV's power seat controls.
One person died and another was treated for smoke inhalation in one of seven fires caused by product overheating.
Faulty lead test kits made by Magellan Diagnostics may have been used as late as 2021 to test children for exposure to the toxic metal. The company agreed to pay $42 million to settle criminal charges that it concealed malfunctions.
Recall involves Wegmans Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni sold at regional grocery chain's stores in eight states.
The manufacturer has received multiple reports of fires and injuries since the ranges were originally recalled more than a decade ago.
Private-label food supplier recalls 32-ounce pouches of Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds because of potential contamination.
A string of recalls connected to Wisconsin-based supplier Schreiber Foods has now extended to Aldi stores after similar recalls at Hy-Vee and other grocery chains.
A Japanese breadmaker "would like to apologize deeply for causing trouble" after black rat parts were found in 2 sliced break packets.
The recalled beef came from Cargill Meat Solutions in the form of burger patties and ground chuck.
The MY 2024 Cybertrucks have faulty accelerator pedals that may be dislodged when high force is applied, the company said.
Health officials are warning consumers not to consume Infinite Herbs basil sold at some Trader Joe's and Dierberg's stores after 12 people were sickened.
Exposure to methanol — a toxic alcohol typically found in antifreeze and windshield washer fluid —can be extremely dangerous.
Testing found that the mango bars included in the Helados Mexico Mini Ice Cream Variety Pack might be contaminated with salmonella.
About 90,000 tiki torches sold at BJ's Wholesale Club are being recalled because of a burn risk.
Hyundai and Kia said the battery charging unit in the Ioniq and other vehicles may not function properly.
The mugs, sold in 2023 holiday Starbucks-branded gift sets, were available at Target, Walmart and the military retailer Nexcom.
The recalled bags of cashews were sold in 16 states, but no illnesses have been reported, federal food safety regulators said.
Retailer has received dozens of complaints of the air fryers overheating, melting or shattering, including six that caught fire.
The Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews have been recalled due to unknown milk and coconut allergens, according to a company statement posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
After traces of lead in applesauce poisons nearly 470 people, mostly young kids, FDA finds the metal in more food items.
Mechanism used to open the gate of some Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks could short circuit, GM said.
Federal regulators say the recalled Trader Joe's chicken soup dumplings may be contaminated with foreign materials — "specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen."
Multiple brands sold by Walmart and CVS recalled as FDA cites unsterile conditions at Indian manufacturing plant.
Two law enforcement officers were among those wounded, Arkansas State Police said.
The court ruled 8-1 that a person who has been found by a court to pose a credible threat to the physical safety of another may be temporarily disarmed.
A new memo obtained exclusively by CBS News shows how the Trump campaign is trying to expand the 2024 map.
A state jury has found David DePape guilty on all charges related to his home invasion hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.
A key COVID trend in the West is near "high" levels, the CDC says, and the new variant LB.1 is gaining ground.
New satellite images show what appear to be new stretches of wall constructed by North Korea near the Demilitarized Zone.
Ryan Watson was arrested in the Turks and Caicos Islands in April after four rounds of ammunition were found in his bag.
Juliana Gle Tourneau, 64, was killed when an elephant the tourists were watching attacked their vehicle, threw Tourneau out and trampled her, officials said.
A Nevada state court judge has dismissed a criminal indictment against six Republicans accused of submitting certificates to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the state's 2020 presidential election.
Isle au Haut, Maine, has a population of about 50 people. Its only businesses are a gift shop and a general store.
Receiving a product in the mail you didn't order can indicate a scam, consumer advocates warn. Here's what to know.
Rep. Bob Good currently trails in GOP congressional primary for Virginia's 5th District by just over 300 votes.
Several older, well-known rappers have been backing Biden, while some younger artists are siding with Trump.
Parent groups and anti-tobacco advocates blast FDA move to authorize vaping brand Njoy to market its products to the public.
Amazon said customers will notice that the air pillows are missing from the orders starting in July.
"Everything is frozen, everything is tied up," one auto dealership owner said after cyberattacks crippled software maker CDK Global.
In her book, "Grief is Love," Marisa Renee Lee talks about the feelings of grief that come with infertility and pregnancy loss, and how she coped.
The nationwide recall includes Vitamix products that were previously repaired in a 2018 recall amid 27 reports of cut hands.
Young men are chomping on "mastic" gum in hopes of getting a chiseled jawline. Here's what dentists have to say.
Benjamin Netanyahu appears increasingly at odds with the White House and his own military over his managing of Israel's security.
Scientists monitoring 51 chimpanzees saw sick or injured animals eating certain plant items that were not part of their normal diet.
Taylor Wily is survived by his wife and two children.
The film, which will be released on June 27, is a prequel to the popular "A Quiet Place" franchise and explores the events of the first day the aliens invade Earth.
In a message to fans, Kevin Costner reveals he's leaving "Yellowstone." "I loved it, and I know you loved it."
Joseph Quinn stars alongside Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o in "A Quiet Place: Day One." The film is a prequel to the hit movie franchise "A Quiet Place" and explores the events of the first day the aliens invade Earth. Quinn joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about the new movie.
Oscar-winner Kevin Costner said in an Instagram post that he's not returning for the second half of the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone." He told People Magazine he had promised the show's creator that he would stay for three seasons. The rest of the season will drop on Nov. 10, Paramount announced.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law Thursday that restricts social media companies from using "addictive" algorithms in feeds targeting children. She spoke with Jo Ling Kent about what she hopes the new law accomplishes.
From labor shortages to environmental impacts, farmers are looking to AI to help revolutionize the agriculture industry. One California startup, Farm-ng, is tapping into the power of AI and robotics to perform a wide range of tasks, including seeding, weeding and harvesting.
TikTok is asking the courts to overturn a new law that could lead to a ban if its Chinese owners don't sell the platform.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill aimed at protecting kids on social media into law on Thursday.
New research paints a worrying picture about the state of polar bears in Canada's Hudson Bay. The big furry bears could go extinct in the region as early as the 2030s due to thinning ice, longer ice-free seasons and human activity leading to climate change. Geoffrey York, one of the study's co-authors, joins CBS News to break down the findings.
A large amount of human-produced plastic waste degrades into microplastics: small particles that linger in the environment and can be consumed by animals and people. Microplastics spread through water, air, and even the human bloodstream. Matthew Campen, director of the University of New Mexico's Center for Metals in Biology and Medicine, joins CBS News to explain the possible health risks from microplastic exposure.
In 2001, there were only 62 mature Iberian lynx on the Iberian Peninsula.
Tropical Storm Alberto is expected to make landfall in Mexico by Thursday, but parts of Texas are already experiencing heavy flooding. Meanwhile, extreme heat continues to bear down on millions of Americans. CBS News national correspondent Dave Malkoff has details.
Three people were killed and 10 wounded in a mass shooting Friday outside of a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, state police said. Omar Villafranca reports.
Police said a vehicle pulled up during the service, and multiple gunmen opened fire in the direction of the Salvation Army center.
The Supreme Court ruled Friday to uphold a federal law that bars a person with domestic violence restraining orders from having firearms. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson has more on what the ruling stipulates about the 2nd Amendment.
At a hearing in a New Mexico courtroom Friday, a judge in the involuntary manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin ruled that the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, won't be compelled to testify in Baldwin's trial. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans has the latest.
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is expected to return back to Earth on June 26 after its trip to the International Space Station. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood is following the unprecedented mission.
June's Strawberry Moon is arriving along with the start of summer.
The Starliner and its two-person crew are now expected to land at White Sands, New Mexico, on June 26.
NASA's Perseverance rover discovered a mysterious boulder that stood out in a field of rocks while exploring a crater on Mars.
A dramatic cosmic explosion is expected this summer. NASA says the event will be visible to even the naked eye.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The actor, recipient of a lifetime achievement Academy Award, was renowned for such films as "MASH," "Klute," "Don't Look Now," "Ordinary People," and "The Hunger Games."
Live performances are in full swing this summer. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring pictures by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographer Ed Spinelli.
The Illinois mom wrote, "If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim." Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick's arrest.
Forrest Fenn hid a treasure somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Five men died searching for it.
Here are some of the top headlines for Friday, including deadly rip currents in Florida, a scary scene in Oklahoma City as a Southwest Airlines flight flew unusually low over houses on its approach, and record-breaking travel as summer officially kicks off. Manny Bojorquez, Carter Evans and Kris Van Cleave have more.
More than 112 million Americans are under excessive heat warnings and advisories, from Los Angeles to New York. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano has more.
CBS Philadelphia chief meteorologist Bill Kelly has a look at where the heat is headed this weekend and how long it's expected to stick around.
The Supreme Court upheld a federal law Friday that prohibits people subject to domestic violence restraining orders from having a gun. CBS News' chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford reports.
