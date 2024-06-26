22 million Make It Mini toys recalled after dozens report skin burns, irritation

How the NYPD polices illegal fireworks in New York City How the NYPD polices illegal fireworks in New York City 03:58

About 22 million Make It Mini toy sets sold across the United States and Canada are being recalled because they contain resins that in liquid form can cause skin, eye and respiratory irritation, MGM Entertainment said Tuesday in notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves 38 Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with unused liquid resins, including "Make It Mini Appliances," all models and series of "Make It Mini Food" and "Make It Mini Lifestyle."

MGA has received 26 reports of incidents involving children and adults, including skin burns and irritation, respiratory irritation, and one instance in which a person's asthma was triggered, the Chatsworth, California-based company said.

Image of recalled Miniverse Make It Mini Food set. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The resins contain chemical agents in amounts prohibited in children's products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act, according to the notice.

Manufactured in China, the sphere sets were sold at Aldi, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Hobby Lobby, Target, Walmart and online from October 2022 through June 2024 for between $7 and $13 each. Sets were also sold in a box for about $14 to $52, depending on the model, MGA stated.

Consumers should stop using any sets with unused resins and contact MGA to get a pre-paid label to return any unopened product or the unused resins and a photograph of units already opened to get a replacement or refund.

MGA can be reached at (800) 222-4685 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, by email at mvcustomer_care@mgae.com or online at https://www.mgae.com/customer-care/recalls or mgae.com.