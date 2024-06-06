Good Earth recalls 1.2 million lights after multiple fires and 1 death

More than 1.2 million Good Earth Rechargeable integrated Lights sold nationwide are being recalled due to multiple fires — one deadly — as the product's battery can overheat and ignite its plastic casing, according to a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

One person died and another was treated for smoke inhalation when the product overheated and caused a fire in their home last year, according to Mount Prospect, Illinois-based Good Earth. The company knows of nine additional reports of lights overheating, including six that resulted in fire and property damage, it said.

Manufactured in Cambodia and China, the recalled lights were sold at hardware and home improvement stores including Ace Hardware, Lowe's, Menards, Meijer and online at Amazon, Goodearthlighting.com and QVC. They were sold from October 2017 through January 2024 for about $20 for a single unit or roughly $35 for a bundle.

Beyond those sold across the U.S., an additional 37,800 lights were sold in Canada.

The recalled lights have model numbers starting with RE1122, RE1145, RE1362 and RE1250 printed on a white sticker on the back.

The product's lithium-ion batteries are meant for use as alternatives to permanently wired fixtures in places like closets, cupboards and staircases where there are barriers to installing wired lights.

Consumers with the recalled lights should stop using them and contact the company for a replacement. Good Earth Lighting can be contacted by calling at 800-291-8838 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central, Monday through Friday. Consumers can also email the company at productrecall@goodearthlighting.com.