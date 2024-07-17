Almost 3.5 tons of hot dogs shipped to hotels and restaurants are recalled

Nearly 3.5 tons of hot dogs shipped to restaurants and hotels in Ohio and West Virginia are being recalled by AW Farms of Argillite, Kentucky, because the meat was not inspected, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Monday.

The recall involves approximately 6,900 pounds hot dogs that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The ready-to-eat dogs were manufactured on various dates starting on about May 30, 2024, and have a shelf-life of 45 days, the notice stated. The recalled products bear establishment number "EST. 47635" inside the USDA mark of inspection, it added. You can view the product labels here.

The issue was uncovered when a state public health partner notified FSIS about the products, which could still be in restaurants' or hotels' refrigerators or freezers, the federal agency said.

The following products are part of the recall:

10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing "FRENCH CITY FOODS 6" 12-1 HOTDOGS" and "PACKED ON" with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label.

10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing frozen "PORK, BEEF, DEXTROSE, SALT, SUGAR MAPLE GEO BROWN ALL MEAT HOTDOGS" and "PACKED ON" with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label.

10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing frozen "GEO BROWN ALL BEEF HOTDOGS" and "PACKED ON" with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label.

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase, the recall notice stated.