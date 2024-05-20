Gilgo Beach investigators back at Rex Heuermann's house on Long Island

Gilgo Beach investigators return to Rex Heuermann's home Gilgo Beach investigators return to Rex Heuermann's home 02:38

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. - Investigators returned to suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann's house in Massapequa Park, Long Island Monday.

Video from the scene shows a mobile command unit and several state police vehicles outside the home.

Chopper 2 spotted officers taking large empty boxes inside the home.

The search was launched while the house was empty, according to the attorney for Heuermann's wife Asa Ellerup. Ellerup and her son are out of state, and their daughter is out of town, the attorney said.

Their return comes after authorities spread out across Manorville, and beyond, in April as part of an evidence search.

Heuermann has been behind bars for 10 months since his July, 2023 arrest.

The remains of 11 people were found near Gilgo Beach between 1996-2011.

Heuermann has been charged in the killings of four women. Prosecutors say Heuermann killed sex workers Melissa Berthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Their bodies were found in burlap near Gilgo Beach 13 years ago.

Court documents suggest Heuermann had hundreds of smart devices that he used to allegedly contact and research sex workers. The initial probe for evidence also turned up scores of weapons.

Neighbors frustrated by as searches continue

Massapequa Park neighbors want to know what police are searching for as sidewalks and streets filled with the curious. Many expressed anxiety.

"This is kind of distracting for the whole neighborhood, seeing this over and over again. This is the second time. When do we put this to rest? When is this going to end?" neighbor Ricky Tavella said.

"Did they find something in another house? This is worse than the first time," neighbor Louise Colle said. "There's more police presence. I can't believe what's going on here right now."

"I just saw the helicopter, knew it was Rex's house once again. So, don't know what it is, what they found, or what they are trying to find," neighbor Thomas Pfeiffer said.

The same task force that searched the woodlands in Manorville returned to Heuermann's home Monday, carrying out bags of evidence.

"We have been a great partner for them all along. They executed their warrant this morning. Whatever the warrant calls for, they are going to go in and retrieve whatever's needed and turn it back over to the courts," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "If they are going back in to do a search warrant, they have a great part of their investigation that they are still working on."

Suffolk County DA Ray Tierney said at a recent media briefing that that work of the Gilgo Beach homicide task force is continuing.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the murders. He's due back in court June 18.