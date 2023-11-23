Watch CBS News
New sexual assault claim filed against hip-hop superstar Sean "Diddy" Combs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another lawsuit over sexual assault allegations.

The new claim filed Wednesday in Lower Manhattan alleges Combs drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 1991.

The lawsuit accuses the entertainer of videotaping the assault and distributing the tape to other people in the music industry.

Last week, Combs settled a sex assault lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend R&B singer Cassie.

When asked about the new lawsuit, a spokesperson for Combs said, "Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more."

