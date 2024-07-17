What is Prime Day, exactly? What to know on Day 2 of Amazon's massive sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 more than halfway over. This year, the massive two-day sales event returns through today. We're seeing some of the best prices of the season, with thousands of items at steep discounts.

Whether you're looking for a new TV, laptop, home goods or pet supplies, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is the best time to buy. In addition to incredible savings, Prime members can also enjoy exclusive access to lightning deals and early promotions.

CBS Essentials has answers to everything you need to know about the event, including what Amazon Prime Day is, how to get 50% off a Prime membership and more.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event for Prime members. During the sale, you'll find significant discounts across a wide range of products, from electronics and home appliances to everyday home essentials. Prime Day spans multiple days and has been known to feature flash sales, limited-time offers, and special promotions.

Some of the sales and deals on offer include:

Lightning Deals: These blink-and-you'll-miss-it deals are up for grabs until the item is sold out.

These blink-and-you'll-miss-it deals are up for grabs until the item is sold out. Spotlight Deals: These deals are usually on in-demand products and last for a longer period.

These deals are usually on in-demand products and last for a longer period. Exclusive Launches: New products are often launched on Prime Day, with Prime members getting priority access.

New products are often launched on Prime Day, with Prime members getting priority access. Invite-only Deals: These Prime Day deals require you to request an invite ahead of time; not all Prime shoppers will get invites. Amazon has announced you can save up to 40% off Sony wireless headphones, 30% off the Peloton Original Bike+, up to 60% off a Citizen Chronograph Watch and 40% off a Speedo Champion Signature Swim bundle -- all as invite-only deals.

Amazon usually starts to promote Prime Day well in advance and will often give shoppers a look at some of the deals that will be available before the event officially begins. It's a good idea to watch for announcements or sign up for notifications directly from Amazon to stay updated on any special offers that might be part of Prime Day 2024.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Now through Wednesday, July 17, 2024. This falls in line with past years, as Amazon Prime Day has historically taken place during the second week of July.

When was Amazon's first Prime Day?

Amazon's first Prime Day sale was held on July 15, 2015. It was created to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary and was marketed as a "one-day only event filled with more deals than Black Friday, exclusively for Prime members around the globe."

The event was so successful that Amazon chose to make Prime Day an annual occurrence. Since then, the shopping holiday has expanded to include new categories and festivities, including free concerts.

What happens on Prime Day?

On Amazon Prime Day, you can shop a wide variety of deals and discounts by heading to Amazon and checking the deals landing page. Many of these deals will go live at midnight. Some of those deals will sell out before the next morning, so this is one sales event that's worth staying up late for.

Why is Prime Day two days long?

Prime Day was conceived as a one-day celebration, but Amazon has since expanded it to two days. This gives Amazon the chance to sell more items and offer additional deals and discounts for anyone looking to browse. More time means customers have a longer window to browse as well, all of which helps to drive sales.

Two days also means customers all over the world and across different time zones can participate, while Amazon has more time to fulfill orders and put other items on sale. Since competitors have begun offering multi-day sales around the same day as Prime Day as well, Amazon has the chance to match what others are doing with a similar duration. (Walmart will often match Amazon pricing during the event, and vice versa.)

Are the same Prime Day deals live for both days?

During Prime Day 2024, deal availability will vary. Some deals will be available for both days, while others will be short-lived or exclusive to one of the two days. It's best to keep checking back to see which deals are up for grabs when you're ready to shop, but if you see something you want it's a good idea to grab it before it goes out of stock. Some of the best deals will sell out in minutes.

Are Prime Day deals only accessible for Amazon Prime members?

Yes, Prime Day deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The sale helps Amazon attract new subscribers and rewards existing ones at the same time. Prime Day is promoted as a part of having a Prime membership, along with faster shipping, streaming media, and more. Prime members also get exclusive discounts.

If you plan to shop the sale, make sure you have a Prime membership. If you don't have a Prime membership, Amazon is currently offering a limited deal. Right now, you can get three months of Prime for just $7.50 per month. (Note that some shoppers are seeing a different introductory offer.)

After that, Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually. There are also discounts available for students and recipients of qualifying government assistance programs (SNAP, Medicaid).

How often does Amazon Prime Day happen?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event. It happens once per year and it has happened nine consecutive years so far, typically taking place in mid-July, though the exact dates may vary.

Best Prime Day deals to shop now

There are some serious early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop today. Here are our top deal picks, selected by the shopping experts at CBS Essentials.

Apple Watch Series 9: Get 30% off



The current model Apple Watch Series 9 is the most popular smartwatch in the world. It's designed to work in conjunction with an Apple iPhone, but if you invest in the GPS-plus-cellular version of the watch, it can work autonomously, too. This means that even without your phone nearby, you can use the watch for calls, texts, music streaming and even talking to Siri.

Apple Watch is designed to do it all -- help you communicate, stream music, stay up-to-date on the news, serve as a fitness tracker and health monitoring device, help you stay productive, call for help in an emergency, play games, display your favorite photos and so much more.

Ahead of Prime Day 2024, Amazon is offering generous discounts on various configurations of the Apple Watch 9, including the 41mm, GPS only version that comes with an Apple Sport Band that's been discounted by 30%, so you'll pay just $280 for it.

Upgrade to the 45mm Apple Watch starting at just $329.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $69 (47% off)



The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature a one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Apple AirTags: $25 each (or $89 for four)



These reliable trackers send out Bluetooth signals meant to be detected by other devices (anonymously) that pop up via Apple's "Find My" map. They use the entire worldwide network of connected iOS devices to help you find anything you've misplaced. So that means you can locate them, whether in your luggage, briefcase, bag or tucked away in a pocket, using your iPhone. You can use the phone's "Precision Finding" feature to locate the item your tracker is attached to.

Thanks to their long-lasting battery, you can leave Apple AirTags connected to your belongings for up to one year. They're also water-resistant in case you happen to get caught in the rain while carrying one.

Regularly $30 each, you can find them on Amazon now for $24 ahead of Prime Day.

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum: $189 (24% off)



Amazon

We like that the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential can be scheduled to clean automatically in neat rows, or can start cleaning via Alexa voice commands. There's also a spot-cleaning setting where the robot will spin in place for up to two minutes.

It cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and automatically returns to its base when its battery is low. The vacuum will alert you when its filter or brushes need replacing.

Regularly $250, you can get this budget robot vacuum for just $189 at Amazon now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Shark AI Ultra voice control robot vacuum: $300 (save 51%)



This powerful robot vacuum is an expert at lifting dirt from a variety of floor types, from carpets to hard floors. Thanks to its self-cleaning brush roll, it can power through hair, debris, pet hair, and other nastiness with the greatest of ease.

It cleans in a grid pattern that takes multiple passes over the dirtier parts of your home so you get a deep clean. It can map your home using 360-degree LiDAR vision as well, so it knows where it should be headed and avoids obstacles all on its own.

Plus, when it's full, this vacuum empties itself back at its base, where it can hold up to 60 days of detritus. Its bagless base means no pricey add-ons, either. All you have to do is empty the reservoir when it's full.

Set a cleaning schedule, tell your vacuum to clean on command, or adjust settings with the robot's voice control options. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for quick setup, so it's good to go when you're ready to issue commands.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $200 (save 39%)



Looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't compromise on quality? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a compelling choice. It offers a great balance of features and value, and it's on sale for an attractive price right now.

It features a vibrant 10.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. With an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, you can use it for long periods without worrying about constantly recharging.

It works with the Google Play Store, so you can use any app your heart desires (if it's available there) and comes with the included Samsung S Pen stylus that lets you take notes, sketch or navigate the device instead of using your fingertips.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60 (40% off)



If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It brews up to 12 ounces of coffee in just minutes.

This 4.5-star-rated Amazon bestseller is available in six colors.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $57 (59% off)

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 59% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $57.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Govee Smart LED strip lights: $19 (save $6)

Don't want to install lighting for your TV, or want to get more creative with where you place your lights? Get a strip of them instead. This smart LED light strip can go wherever you'd like to put it, and it comes in a variety of lengths, starting at 16.4 feet.

Control your Govee LED strip lights with the accompanying app or with your voice to customize their behavior. They can sync with your favorite songs thanks to their built-in microphone, and they'll "dance" along to the beat without you having to program them to do so.

With more than 150 LED lights, there are plenty in each strip to illuminate a small or large room, so these lights are perfect to put up just about anywhere you want to liven up a bit.

Right now, you can clip the on-page coupon to get $6 off your strip lights. You'll see the discount applied automatically when you check out.