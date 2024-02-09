What time is the Super Bowl Halftime Show today? How to watch Usher's 2024 performance

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The 2024 Super Bowl will be played today at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Though the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game is one of the best Super Bowl matchups in recent history, fans are just as excited for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show starring Usher.

Usher promises viewers "a show unlike anything they've seen before," which means you're not going to want to miss a beat. Keep reading for all the details on Usher's Super Bowl halftime show, including what time you can expect Usher to take the stage.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

When is the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show?

The 2024 Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

The Super Bowl halftime show typically starts about 90 minutes to two hours after kickoff, or around 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

How long does the first half of the Super Bowl usually last?

Most Super Bowl games last about three and a half hours. That means you can expect the first half of today's game to last about an hour and a half.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

While halftime in a regular NFL game lasts roughly 13 minutes, the Super Bowl gets a supersized halftime to allow for moving the sets (and performers) on and off the field. Still, you should expect Usher's performance to be approximately 13 minutes long.

How to watch the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show will air live on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream live on Paramount+.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show without cable

While most cable packages include CBS and Nickelodeon, it's easy to watch the 2024 Super Bowl, and Usher's halftime show, if CBS or Nickelodeon aren't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below.

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS or Nickelodeon, you can stream the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show through a subscription to Paramount+. Not only can you watch the 2024 Super Bowl and Usher's halftime performance with a Paramount+ subscription, the streamer also offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games (with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription), plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

If you're not a Paramount+ subscriber, the streaming service is offering a seven-day free trial. That means you can watch Super Bowl LVIII, including the halftime show, for free. After that, a subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan is $5.99 per month. Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for just $11.99 per month

Tap the button below to sign up.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and watch the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essential tier, which gives viewers access to Super Bowl LVIII and the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, plus all live NFL games airing next season on CBS. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service (a $72 value).

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

You can also catch the halftime show on Fubo Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game, including the 2024 Super Bowl and the Usher halftime show. Packages include CBS, Fox ("NFL on Fox"), NBC ("Sunday Night Football"), ESPN ("Monday Night Football"), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just this one event.

To watch the show without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Usher's performance, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 188 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS.

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch the halftime show with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including CBS. NBC, ABC, Fox and ESPN. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

Watch every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you want to catch the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on your phone, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service is $7 per month, but NFL+ has a promotion where you can get a subscription through September 3, 2024 for $20.

NFL+ offers access to the NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Watch the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can watch the Super Bowl and the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, NBA, NHL, MLB and college sports on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable.

Who is Usher?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Born Usher Raymond IV, the 45-year-old singer, dancer, actor, producer and philanthropist is known to fans as Usher. The Texas native grew up in Chattanooga, TN, where he was encouraged by his mother, Jonetta Patton, to join a local church youth choir. After hearing him sing, Usher's grandmother encouraged him to sing professionally.

The family later moved to Atlanta, Georgia, hoping the city would provide more opportunity for the budding singer. A performance on the TV talent search show "Star Search" helped earn Usher a meeting with famed LaFace Records owner L.A. Reid, who signed the young singer.

Usher went on to become a top recording artist who has won eight Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, 12 Soul Train Music Awards and eight American Music Awards. Usher has been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has received both the Freedom Award and President's Volunteer Service Award for his philanthropic work.

In addition to his successful music career and his charitable efforts, Usher served as a judge on NBC's "The Voice" and has appeared in such films as "Scary Movie 5," "Muppets Most Wanted" and "The Incredibles 2."

Usher is the father of four children.

What are Usher's most popular songs?

Known for swoon-worthy hits like "U Remind Me" and iconic dance hits like "Yeah!" (featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris), it's no wonder Usher has nine Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles. Often called "The King of R&B," the 45-year-old crooner has been performing live since he was 15 years old.

Usher's other top hits include "Nice & Slow," "You Make Me Wanna...," "U Got It Bad," "U Don't Have To Call," "Burn," "There Goes My Baby," "Love In This Club" (featuring Young Jeezy), "OMG" (featuring will.i.am), "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" and "My Boo" (with Alicia Keys).

Get ready for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show with an Usher playlist

Fans can't predict the winner of the 2024 Super Bowl, but we can lock in on getting ready for Usher's halftime show. That means brushing up on all of Usher's hits so we can fully enjoy his halftime show (and proudly sing along) at our own Super Bowl watch party.

Not signed up for Apple Music? The music streaming service is offering a one-month free trial. Afterwards, you'll pay $10.99 per month.

Download the latest Usher playlists and check out Usher's official halftime show trailer at Apple Music by tapping the button below.