Where can you stream the 2024 Super Bowl? All your streaming service and app options for today's game

The biggest sports party of the year, Super Bowl 2024, has arrived. Las Vegas is hosting its first Super Bowl and the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game is one of the most highly anticipated matchups in NFL history. You're not going to want to miss a single snap of this epic showdown between two terrific teams, not to mention all the musical performances before the game and during halftime.

Keep reading to learn about all the ways you can stream Super Bowl LVIII. We break down all streaming platforms, including ways to watch today's Super Bowl game for free.

Where is the Super Bowl streaming?

CBS will air Super Bowl LVIII. Paramount+ is the streaming home to 2024 Super Bowl.

In addition to Paramount+, you can catch Super Bowl 2024 on Fubo and Hulu + Live TV, both of which carry the CBS Super Bowl LVIII live feed. If you want to watch on your phone or tablet, NFL+ will have the Super Bowl.

Can you stream the 2024 Super Bowl on Paramount+?

Not only does Paramount+ give you access to today's Super Bowl game, you also get access to all CBS-aired games to come in 2024. You can watch the Champions League live, SEC college football, March Madness games and more on Paramount+. All tiers of Paramount+ have access to the 2024 Super Bowl and series such as "Survivor," "NCIS" and "1923."

Paramount+ currently offers a seven-day free trial and the ability to cancel anytime, so you can watch the 2024 Super Bowl for free. After your free trial, you'll pay $5.99 per month for the Paramount+ Essential tier and $11.99 per month for the Paramount+ with Showtime tier.

Can you stream the 2024 Super Bowl on Fubo?

Yes, you can watch the 2024 Super Bowl on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of 2024. Packages include a minimum of 188 channels, including CBS, Fox ("NFL on Fox"), NBC ("Sunday Night Football"), ESPN ("Monday Night Football"), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Super Bowl -- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can cancel anytime. You'll be able to begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, you'll have access to college football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Can you stream the 2024 Super Bowl on Hulu?

You can watch the 2024 Super Bowl by subscribing to Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including your local CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox affiliates. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

Watch every NFL game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

Can you stream the 2024 Super Bowl on Amazon Prime?

The Super Bowl is is available to stream on Amazon Prime via a Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports docs, including "Kelce," which documents Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's (assumed) last season in the league.

Can you stream the 2024 Super Bowl on Peacock?

While Super Bowl LVI aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock, the 2024 Super Bowl won't stream on Peacock this year. The next Super Bowl you'll be able to stream on Peacock will be Super Bowl LX in February 2026.

Peacock does have a vast library of sports content and programming, including NBC-aired NFL games, Peacock-exclusive NFL games, Big Ten basketball, Premier League and the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

All your Super Bowl streaming options for 2024

The 2024 Super Bowl will be broadcast live on CBS and on Nickelodeon. But it's easy to watch the game without a cable subscription. The streaming platforms and apps listed below will air Super Bowl 2024 live today.

