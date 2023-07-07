Youth baseball team in North Huntingdon landscapes Army veteran's yard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A youth baseball team is taking time away from the field to help out an Army veteran.

Anna Bucholz says she saw a post on Facebook from a woman in North Huntingdon. The post asked if anyone could help her father with his lawn care needs.

Bucholz got to work and organized players from her son's team, the Yukon Miners, to make it happen. Gabe, Kevin, Cade, Jayden, Sonny and Zane stepped up to answer the call.

The team says it prides itself on encouraging its players to participate in community service. Bucholz says the gentleman they helped is a Purple Heart recipient and served in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.