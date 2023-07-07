Watch CBS News
Local News

Youth baseball team in North Huntingdon landscapes Army veteran's yard

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Baseball Team Fix Up Army Veteran's Lawn
Baseball Team Fix Up Army Veteran's Lawn 00:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A youth baseball team is taking time away from the field to help out an Army veteran.

Anna Bucholz says she saw a post on Facebook from a woman in North Huntingdon. The post asked if anyone could help her father with his lawn care needs.

Bucholz got to work and organized players from her son's team, the Yukon Miners, to make it happen. Gabe, Kevin, Cade, Jayden, Sonny and Zane stepped up to answer the call.

The team says it prides itself on encouraging its players to participate in community service. Bucholz says the gentleman they helped is a Purple Heart recipient and served in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 8:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.