Winter storm warning issued for parts of Westmoreland, Fayette, Preston, Tucker counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Westmoreland, Fayette, Preston and Tucker counties, the National Weather Service announced on Wednesday.

The warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Snowfall estimates for our area for Thursday through Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Heavy snow, between six and 12 inches, can be expected, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Impacted areas include the higher elevations of Fayette and Westmoreland counties as well as the eastern part of Preston County and the western portion of Tucker County.

"The highest snowfall rates will likely be late Thursday night and early Friday morning for the affected Pennsylvania counties, and during the daytime Friday for affected West Virginia counties. Most snow accumulations will conclude by Friday night except for eastern Tucker County, where snow and light freezing drizzle may continue through Saturday," according to an NWS alert.

The National Weather Service says roads, bridges and overpasses will likely become slick and hazardous. These conditions could impact Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.