Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Wine, Balsamic and Rosemary Lamb Chops | Cooking with Rania

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Rania Harris is helping Katie get ready for Easter Sunday with a traditional Greek entree if you want to try something different from ham.

Wine, Balsamic and Rosemary Lamb Chops

greek-easter-lamb-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • ½ cup dry red wine
  • 2 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 2 sprigs rosemary, plus a few more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for the pan
  • 8 small lamb chops, Frenched (about 1-3/4 pounds)
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine the wine, garlic and rosemary in a small saucepot and bring to a bare simmer. Remove from the heat, add the balsamic and olive oil, and let cool to room temperature.

Place the lamb chops in a large resealable plastic bag and cover with the cooled marinade. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.

Remove the chops from the marinade and pour the marinade into a small saucepan along with the honey. Bring the mixture to a brisk simmer and reduce until slightly syrupy, 5 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, pat the lamb chops dry and sprinkle all over with salt and pepper. Heat a large grill pan over medium-high until very hot. Lightly brush with oil.

Grill the chops, turning once, for 3 to 3-1/2 minutes per side for medium.

Serve the chops garnished with rosemary sprigs and drizzled lightly with the reduced marinade.

Serves: 4

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.