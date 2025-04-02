Wine, Balsamic and Rosemary Lamb Chops | Cooking with Rania
Rania Harris is helping Katie get ready for Easter Sunday with a traditional Greek entree if you want to try something different from ham.
Wine, Balsamic and Rosemary Lamb Chops
Ingredients
- ½ cup dry red wine
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed
- 2 sprigs rosemary, plus a few more for garnish
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for the pan
- 8 small lamb chops, Frenched (about 1-3/4 pounds)
- 2 tablespoons honey
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Combine the wine, garlic and rosemary in a small saucepot and bring to a bare simmer. Remove from the heat, add the balsamic and olive oil, and let cool to room temperature.
Place the lamb chops in a large resealable plastic bag and cover with the cooled marinade. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.
Remove the chops from the marinade and pour the marinade into a small saucepan along with the honey. Bring the mixture to a brisk simmer and reduce until slightly syrupy, 5 to 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, pat the lamb chops dry and sprinkle all over with salt and pepper. Heat a large grill pan over medium-high until very hot. Lightly brush with oil.
Grill the chops, turning once, for 3 to 3-1/2 minutes per side for medium.
Serve the chops garnished with rosemary sprigs and drizzled lightly with the reduced marinade.
Serves: 4