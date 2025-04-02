Wine, Balsamic and Rosemary Lamb Chops | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is helping Katie get ready for Easter Sunday with a traditional Greek entree if you want to try something different from ham.

Wine, Balsamic and Rosemary Lamb Chops

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

½ cup dry red wine

2 cloves garlic, smashed

2 sprigs rosemary, plus a few more for garnish

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for the pan

8 small lamb chops, Frenched (about 1-3/4 pounds)

2 tablespoons honey

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine the wine, garlic and rosemary in a small saucepot and bring to a bare simmer. Remove from the heat, add the balsamic and olive oil, and let cool to room temperature.

Place the lamb chops in a large resealable plastic bag and cover with the cooled marinade. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.

Remove the chops from the marinade and pour the marinade into a small saucepan along with the honey. Bring the mixture to a brisk simmer and reduce until slightly syrupy, 5 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, pat the lamb chops dry and sprinkle all over with salt and pepper. Heat a large grill pan over medium-high until very hot. Lightly brush with oil.

Grill the chops, turning once, for 3 to 3-1/2 minutes per side for medium.

Serve the chops garnished with rosemary sprigs and drizzled lightly with the reduced marinade.

Serves: 4