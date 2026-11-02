Who's on your 2026 midterm election ballot in Pennsylvania? Find out who you can vote for this year.

Voters in Pennsylvania will head to the polls on Tuesday for November's 2026 midterm elections, which will help determine the balance of power in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.

On their ballots, Pennsylvanians will see races for governor and U.S. House, plus — depending on where you live — races in the state House of Representatives and state Senate. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

Here's everything to know about Tuesday's election, including who is on your ballot.

What Pennsylvania voting district are you in?

Search your address or county on the Pennsylvania General Assembly's Find My Legislator tool to see what district you live in. Pennsylvania has 17 congressional districts, 50 state Senate districts and 203 state House districts.

Who can you vote for in your district?

Pennsylvania voters will vote for a governor, choose members of the U.S. Congress and pick seats for the state Senate and state House.

Twenty-five seats in the state Senate and all 203 seats in the state House will be on the ballot. Republicans control the state Senate 27-23, while Democrats control the state House 103-100.

There are no statewide ballot measures on the ballot this year, although some counties, including Allegheny and Philadelphia, have them.

How to find your sample ballot for the 2026 midterm elections

Voters can check their county election website for a sample ballot. The state has a phone number, email and website for each county.

Voters in Allegheny, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadlephia counties can find them here.