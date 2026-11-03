Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls today for the midterm elections. Here's what to know.

Election Day has arrived and voters will be heading to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections with the balance of power up for grabs in both Pennsylvania and in Washington, D.C.

Voters across the state will see races for governor and U.S. House, plus — depending on where they live — may see races in the state House of Representatives and state Senate. Polling places in Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you can vote.

The governor's race in Pennsylvania has attracted national attention as Gov. Josh Shapiro and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, are seeking a second term. Stacy Garrity, the state's treasurer, and her running mate, Jason Richey, are looking to flip the governor's office into Republican control.

Democratic Congressman Chris Deluzio is seeking reelection in Pennsylvania's 17th U.S. House District, which covers Beaver County and part of Allegheny County. Deluzio faces a challenge from Republican Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy, who says he knows he's in a tough fight, trying to unseat a popular congressman in a district that leans Democrat in what figures to be a Democratic year.

Republican Congressman Mike Kelly, who represents Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District in Butler County and the northwestern parts of the state, has coasted to victory in the last eight elections. Democratic challenger Justin Wagner believes this might be the year to end that streak given Mr. Kelly's close alignment with President Trump.

A rematch is on the ballot in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, which covers the city of Pittsburgh, a large chunk of Allegheny County and parts of Westmoreland County. Democratic Congresswoman Summer Lee, the incumbent, again faces a challenge from Republican James Hayes, who she defeated in 2024.

Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler is seeking a fifth term in Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District, which covers Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, as well as most of Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. In four terms in Congress, Reschenthaler has become an influential figure in the Republican leadership and faces a challenge from Democratic candidate Alan Bradstock.

Voters in Allegheny County will find a yes or no question on their ballot, surrounding the county's home rule charter, that could remove restrictions on county council members' ability to receive county funding for personal staff, district offices, and fringe benefits.