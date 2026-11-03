Here is the ballot question voters in Allegheny County will consider in the 2026 midterm election

When voters in Allegheny County head to the polls for the 2026 midterm election on Nov. 3, they will be faced with a ballot question. Here's what to know about the question before you vote.

What is the ballot question in Allegheny County?

The full text of the ballot question in Allegheny County is:

"Shall Article III, Subsection 7(c) of Allegheny County's Home Rule Charter be repealed in order to remove restrictions on County Council members' ability to receive County funding for personal staff, district offices, and fringe benefits?"

Voters will have two options: a "yes" vote or a "no" vote.

A "yes" vote explained

A "yes" vote would remove a one-sentence-long provision from the county home rule charter that ties Allegheny County Council's hands on several issues — most specifically, hiring staff. It also would not have an immediate impact, according to Councilwoman Bethany Hallam.

Hallam added that subsection 7(c) prevents the council from hiring staff that most other elected officials have. She said all 15 members of council share a three-person staff.

A "no" vote explained

A "no" vote would keep the provision in the home rule charter in place.

Why is the ballot question being voted on?

According to the Allegheny County website, council members get a stipend for their service, but no funds for staff, local offices, or other benefits such as health and life insurance, pension, and transportation.

"We could do a lot better with staff to answer phone calls from conflicts during the day that arise from constituents, from staff that is able to be proactive instead of simply reacting to problems once they arise," Hallam told KDKA in October.

The 15 part-time council members make $11,000 per year and often put in 30-50 hours per week on county business, which is why they want staffing help, and a "yes" vote would make it possible down the road.

Opponents, who are calling for a "no" vote, said their primary concern is the cost.