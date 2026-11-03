What do you need to bring to vote in Pennsylvania? Find what to bring with you when you vote.

As Pennsylvania voters prepare for the 2026 midterm elections, knowing the state's voter ID requirements can help avoid confusion on Election Day.

What do you need to bring to vote in Pennsylvania for the midterm elections? Here's which forms of identification are accepted and what to know before heading to your polling place.

What do you need to bring with you to vote in the 2026 midterms in Pennsylvania?

An approved form of identification is required when voting for the first time at a new polling place.

Can you vote without your voter registration card in Pennsylvania?

Yes, you can vote in Pennsylvania without your voter registration card. The card is not required at the polls. The only time ID is required is if you are voting at a polling place for the first time.

However, other non-photo IDs are accepted at polling places, and the voter registration card is one of several options.

For all returning voters, Pennsylvania does not require any ID at the polls. You must give your name, confirm your identity and vote.

If your name does not appear in the voter roster but you believe you are registered, you may still cast a provisional ballot.

What forms of ID are accepted at the polls in Pennsylvania?

An approved form of identification is required when voting for the first time or at a new polling place.

Here are approved forms of photo identification:

Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID card

ID issued by any commonwealth agency

ID issued by the federal government

U.S. passport

U.S. Armed Forces ID

Student ID (including an electronic or digital student ID card)

Employee ID

If you do not have a photo ID, you can use an approved non-photo ID that includes your name and address.

Here are approved forms of non-photo ID:

Voter registration card issued by a county elections office

Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth

Non-photo ID issued by the federal government

Firearm permit

Current utility bill

Current bank statement

Current paycheck

Government check

What happens if you forget your ID on Election Day?

If you are a first-time voter or voting at a new polling place and do not have ID, you can return later with an approved form of ID or vote provisionally.

What can't you bring to your polling place in Pennsylvania?

Even with the proper permits, you are not permitted to aggressively display a firearm in a way that might intimidate a voter. Firearms cannot be brought into polling places located inside private property that forbids them, a school, a courthouse or any other location where Pennsylvania law prohibits carrying firearms.

Voters are permitted to bring materials for their own reference, but those materials cannot be left in the voting booth or polling place.

Voters are also permitted to wear campaign or election-related gear, but election officials may not.