What time do polls open and close in Pennsylvania for today's midterms?

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 midterm elections, with polling places across the commonwealth open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here's what voters need to know about voting hours, identification requirements and registration deadlines before Election Day.

What time do polls open in Pennsylvania?

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday across Pennsylvania.

According to the state's voting guidelines, first-time voters and those voting at a new polling place must bring a photo or non-photo ID.

The state says the busiest times to vote are typically in the morning and evening.

What time do polls close in Pennsylvania?

Polling places close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballots.

When does voter registration start and end for the 2026 midterm elections in Pennsylvania?

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania was Oct. 19.

State law mandates that voters must register at least 15 days before an election. Eligible residents could register online, by mail or in person through designated government offices.