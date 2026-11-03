Can you register to vote on Election Day in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania voters are heading to the polls to cast a ballot in the 2026 midterm elections.

What are Pennsylvania's rules for registering to vote on Election Day? Here's what to know about registering to vote and what options may be available if you missed prior deadlines.

How to register to vote on Election Day in Pennsylvania

This is not permitted. To vote in the general election in Pennsylvania, you must be registered to vote at least 15 days before the election.

In the future, you can register to vote online, by mail, or at several government agencies, including Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo license and driver's license centers.

If you register to vote today, can you vote in Pennsylvania's 2026 midterm elections?

No, Pennsylvania does not permit same-day voter registration on Election Day.

What happens if you miss the voter registration deadline in Pennsylvania?

In emergencies such as unexpected illness, disability or a last-minute absence from your municipality, you can request an emergency absentee ballot after 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the election.

You can submit your emergency absentee ballot application to your county election office any time before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Your completed absentee ballot is due at 8 p.m. on Election Day.