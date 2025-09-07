What to watch for in Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game vs. the New York Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets are squaring off in the opening week of the National Football League season.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and here's a few things to watch for as the Steelers and Jets go head-to-head this afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers back at MetLife Stadium to face his former team

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken any game snaps with the Steelers since signing with the team as a free agent this offseason. His first snaps with the team will come today at the stadium he called home for two seasons as a member of the New York Jets.

Earlier this week, Rodgers said he was looking forward to the trip to MetLife Stadium, but only because it is marking the start of what could be his final season in the NFL.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 16: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Rodgers brushed aside the idea that he has something to prove to the Jets' front office after the team chose to move on him over the winter.

Justin Fields facing the Steelers after signing with Jets this offseason

After one season in Pittsburgh, Justin Fields left the Steelers during free agency, signing with New York, where he brings plenty of intrigue to a team with plenty of intrigue.

"He's stronger than most mobile quarterbacks," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Fields. "That's a component of his game that I think is unique. He's a really talented guy physically. He's not easy to bring down. He's got a real solid base about him."

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets in action during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Jets and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 31-12. Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will need to monitor Fields' physical abilities with designed runs or ad-libbed plays that he's become known for.

Derrick Harmon ruled out for the Steelers

Steelers first-round draft pick and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon won't be suiting up for the team's first game of the year after being dealt an injury in the preseason.

Harmon will remain out this week as he continues to rehab a knee injury that he suffered against the Carolina Panthers in the team's final preseason game.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 21: Derrick Harmon #99 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is carted off during the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / Getty Images

Reports said Harmon sprained his MCL.

Prior to suffering the injury, Harmon was a standout in training camp for the Steelers, who listed the rookie as the team's starting defensive end on the depth chart.

Cam Heyward, Steelers agree to last-minute deal

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward's status for Sunday's game was up in the air as the veteran defensive lineman was seeking a new contract after being a training camp "hold-in."

That hold-in came to a conclusion on Saturday night when he and the team agreed to a revised contract, giving Heyward more than $3 million in incentives.

Heyward could now make up to $18 million this season.

He will play today against the Jets.

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Tomlin said he was expecting Heyward to be in the lineup, saying he had no reservations about Heyward's preparation or readiness.

Steelers captain and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward gets fired up as he takes the field before facing the New York Jets on Oct. 2nd, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Last month, Heyward said he was open to sitting out regular-season games to get the raise he wants.

Last season, Heyward earned All-Pro honors with eight sacks, 11 batted passes, and 20 quarterback hits.

How to watch Sunday's game between the Steelers and Jets

With the Steelers and Jets set to get the action underway at 1 p.m., KDKA is your official Steelers station.

Pregame coverage begins on KDKA-TV at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff, followed by the NFL Today that will take you right up to to kickoff at 1 p.m.

Following the action, you can turn to KDKA+ for postgame coverage with the Extra Point and a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call,