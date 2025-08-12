Steelers' Cam Heyward is open to sitting out regular-season games in search of a raise

Cam Heyward wants a raise. And the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle is open to sitting out regular-season games to get one.

Heyward told reporters Monday that he approached the club about a reworked deal in February after being selected to the All-Pro team for the fourth time in his 14-year career. There has been no movement on that front nearly three weeks into training camp.

"Honestly looking to be valued," Heyward said. "I know what I bring to this team and what I'm capable of on and off the field, so it's hard for me after the year I've had to really justify playing at the number I'm playing at."

Now 36, Heyward is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and had been "holding in" during camp, participating in some individual workouts but skipping some fully-padded 11-on-11 snaps. He stood on the sideline in street clothes on Monday as the Steelers began the final workouts of their annual three-week visit to Saint Vincent College.

Heyward said the team asked him to take a pay cut last summer. They ironed out a reworked deal instead that runs through 2026.

He responded by bouncing back from an injury-marred 2023 to finish with eight sacks, 71 tackles and 11 passes defensed as the Steelers went 10-7 and reached the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

"When I look at the market and I look at what I've done, it's hard to really wrap my head around playing a number where I'm not even half of what the rest of the market is," Heyward said. "I can't say I'm not disappointed with where we're at. I think it's pretty simple of how it could be handled. ... I just wish I could just be out there not having to worry about this."

Neither Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin nor defensive coordinator Teryl Austin are bothered by Heyward's position or his lack of participation at this time of year.

"Cam's been doing this a long time," Tomlin said. "I don't work Cam a lot in these scenarios (during camp)."

The Steelers do have a little bit of wiggle room under the salary cap, but have also doled out hefty contracts to star outside linebacker TJ Watt, wide receiver DK Metcalf and recently acquired defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

Heyward, the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year, has long stated he wants to be a "one helmet guy," meaning he would prefer to spend his entire career in Pittsburgh. While that's hardly in danger at this point, his aggressive stance has thrown a wrinkle into a relatively quiet camp.

