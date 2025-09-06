Steelers, Cam Heyward agree on revised contract, per reports

The Steelers and veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward have agreed to a revised contract that could give Heyward a pay raise if incentives are met, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The new contract will add over $3 million in incentives this year and allows him to earn up $18 million this season, Schefter reports.

Heyward is now expected to play Sunday in Pittsburgh's first game against the New York Jets.

Heyward, 36, was also recently named as a team captain for the upcoming season, earning the players-only vote for the 11th consecutive year. Only Ben Roethlisberger has been voted a Steelers captain more times than Heyward, with Roethlisberger receiving the honor 13 times, according to the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh native, Ohio State alum, and 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year has amassed 88 1/2 career sacks, 718 total tackles, and eight forced fumbles throughout his career.

Kick-off for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.