A passing shower possible for College Gameday in Pittsburgh this weekend, cooler weather ahead

It's a big sports weekend in Pittsburgh with college football playoff ramifications on the line as Notre Dame takes on Pitt on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff for the game is at noon, but as you have probably heard, there is going to be a lot going on before the game even starts due to one of college football's biggest events, College Gameday, taking place live before the start of the game on the city's North Shore.

It looks like our weather will give both the pregame and game a nice Pittsburgh welcome with a little of everything expected over the course of the day when it comes to the weather. Saturday highs will hit the 60s. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 63°with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s at noon when the Pitt game is kicking off.

Conditions for Pitt vs. Notre Dame at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

There will be a chance for rain, with the best chance of rain for the day happening after the Pitt game. Rain totals should be less than a tenth of an inch. Wind speeds don't look to pick up until behind the front, with Sunday morning being windy.

Sunday will be cool and damp with most dry for the day. There may be some residual rain behind the front very early on Sunday morning due to the atmosphere cooling down.

I have Sunday temperatures all day in the 40s.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - November 14, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Getting back to today, you may see a couple of sprinkles heading into your afternoon as the warm front slips through. It'll be cloudy for a big chunk of the day, too.

Highs today should hit the mid-50s after temps dipped to the 20s this morning.

7-day forecast: November 14, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

