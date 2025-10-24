Watch live: North Catholic vs. Hopewell high school football live stream

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania and this week's Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week is coming to you live from Beaver County as North Catholic visits Hopewell!

Tonight's game of the week, which airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh by watching the live player above.

It's the final Friday night of regular season football in the WPIAL and tonight's game between North Catholic and Hopewell is one that has playoff implications and features two dynamic quarterbacks.

Hopewell (6-3) and North Catholic (6-3) both sit in the middle of the pack in Class 3A's Western Hills Conference.

If North Catholic wins tonight's game, they'll earn themselves a spot in the playoffs. If Hopewell comes out on top and Beaver loses to undefeated Avonworth, all three of Hopewell, North Catholic, and Beaver will be tied for third place and an automatic bid to the playoffs.

North Catholic quarterback Joey Felitsky is one of the top passers in the WPIAL, currently sitting second in passing yards, just behind Upper St. Clair's Ethan Hellmann.

North Catholic quarterback Joey Felitsky is one of the top passers in all of the WPIAL with 1,934 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

During a barnburner of a game against Blackhawk earlier this season, Felitsky was perfect on 11 passes with 235 yards, four touchdowns, and a 2-point conversion.

Hopewell sophomore quarterback James Armstrong sits directly behind Felitsky in passing yards among all WPIAL quarterbacks this season with 1,885 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Hopewell sophomore quarterback James Armstrong is one of the top passers in the WPIAL this season. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"When it comes to work ethic and natural talent, and when it's all said and done, [Armstrong] will be in the conversation with the greatest to ever come out of Beaver County," Hopewell coach Matt Mottes said earlier this season. "I'm not saying he will be the greatest, but he will be in the conversation."

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tony Dorsett Stadium at Hopewell Senior High School.

