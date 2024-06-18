Several people evacuated from Verona senior high rise amid lengthy power outage following heavy storms

VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Several people were evacuated from a senior high rise in Verona overnight amid a lengthy power outage following storms that moved through the Pittsburgh area.

The Arthur J. Demor Tower lost power around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. It's unclear when power is going to be restored.

Firefighters and other first responders were on scene and going door to door, checking on residents. Of the more than 60 people who live there, some started to run low on oxygen.

At least three people were taken by bus to the Verona Municipal Building along East Railroad Avenue.

UPDATE: Verona Police tell me the plan is to EVACUATE the senior high rise building, Demor Towers.

Waiting on the Red Cross to arrive.

They are trying to figure out where to take the 60 plus residents. @KDKA https://t.co/oWyfd6mEje pic.twitter.com/LNmL2act8l — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) June 18, 2024

Verona Mayor Dave Ricupero told KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso that the building doesn't have a generator and says that's unacceptable.

"Whoever owns this, I don't know if it changed hands or not, but they need to be liable for this and I'm going to have a meeting tomorrow with my code enforcement officer to come down here and go through this building."

Mayor Ricupero also said there's no emergency lighting inside the building and is extremely hot inside, making for dangerous conditions for those who live there.

The property is listed as being owned by ACTION-Housing, Inc.