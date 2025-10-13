Vehicle connected to deadly White Oak shooting located, police say

Police say they've found the pickup truck connected to a deadly shooting in the middle of a White Oak intersection on Sunday afternoon.

No arrests were made as of Monday night, but sources tell KDKA-TV that the pickup truck believed to be connected to the shooting was found in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, about 25 miles from White Oak.

Allegheny County police are still searching for the suspects involved in the incident that happened in broad daylight at the intersection of Jacks Run Road and Lincoln Way near the Wendy's.

Sources say the victim, 33-year-old Kenneth Hayman, was part of a motorcycle club.

Police say Hayman was shot while on his motorcycle at the intersection. Sources told KDKA-TV that Hayman was shot at least twice in his back.

Jasmine Reinhart was working in the shopping plaza behind the Wendy's. Reinhart said she heard about five gunshots and saw the victim fall off his motorcycle.

"She (Reinhart's manager) said right after the shots were fired, he tried to crawl to somebody over at Wendy's for help," Reinhart said.

Police say the shooters were inside a pickup truck, armed with long guns and wearing masks.

"I say if they found the truck there, [they are] guaranteed to find the guys soon, right? They can't be too far?" Reinhart said.

Jasmine's girlfriend, who also works in this plaza, has questions.

"This definitely looked like a targeted. Something targeted. Who would just go out in masks?" Kayla Vezzani said. "We are all a little shook, scared, worried. What's going on? Why would somebody do that in broad daylight?"