Shooting in White Oak leaves 1 man dead; several departments searching for vehicle

Several police departments are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in White Oak, Allegheny County, on Sunday afternoon.

The Allegheny County Police Department was alerted to a shooting in the intersection of Jacks Run Road and Lincoln Way around 2:18 p.m. Sunday.

First responders found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, county police confirmed.

The White Oak Police Department and the Elizabeth Township Police Department have issued a "Be On The Lookout" alert for a vehicle connected to the incident.

Police are searching for a dark gray or black Chevrolet Silverado with a Pennsylvania license plate number HNL-9509.

BOLO Allegheny County, PA The White Oak Police Department has issued a Be On The Lookout (B.O.L.O) notice for a dark... Posted by Elizabeth Township Police Department on Sunday, October 12, 2025

The vehicle features tinted windows equipped with rain guards and beige running boards, police added.

Elizabeth Township police believe the suspects' vehicle is occupied by three or four men, who were seen wearing face coverings.

"Authorities advise that the individuals may be armed with long guns and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," Elizabeth Township police said via social media.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.