Final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club suspended due to heavy rain
The final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club has been suspended due to heavy rains that moved through the area Sunday afternoon.
Play was suspended just after 4 p.m. Sunday as torrential downpours made the course unplayable.
When play was suspended, 36 and 54-hole leader Sam Burns was -2 under par and holding onto a one-shot lead over his playing partner Adam Scott.
Burns is seeking his first ever major championship while Scott, who won the Masters in 2013, is looking for his second.
Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland are +1 over par while Carlos Ortiz. and J.J. Spaun are +2 over par.
