2 men recount terror of being shot during Trump assassination attempt in Pennsylvania

Nearly one year after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler County, Pennsylvania, David Dutch and Jim Copenhaver recounted the terror of being shot during the campaign rally.

On July 13, 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Mr. Trump, striking his ear and killing Corey Comperatore and injuring Dutch and Copenhaver. Comperatore's family and the two survivors met on Tuesday, sharing how they are bonded by frustration and tragedy since that fateful day at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds.

Dutch and Copenhaver, in an exclusive interview with KDKA, said they believe it was a miracle they survived.

David Dutch recounts harrowing moments

Dutch, a New Kensington native, was sitting in the bleachers behind Mr. Trump when the gunman opened fire.

"It felt like somebody punched me right in the gut," Dutch said.

Dutch said he did not hear "any shots right away," but he did see shrapnel flying amid the chaos.

"I was just yelling for people to get down and tried getting down the best I could to where I'd be able to get back up. Basically, after shots finished coming, I told my buddy I was hit," Dutch said.

The 58-year-old man, who has the nickname "Jake," was shot once in the abdomen. The bullet split his liver, and he has fragments in his abdomen that cannot be removed. The dedicated U.S. Marine veteran was released from the hospital 11 days after the shooting.

Jim Copenhaver describes being shot as a "jolt"

Copenhaver was also sitting in the bleachers behind Mr. Trump when the shooting happened.

"I was standing up looking at the Jumbotron behind me, and next thing I know my sleeve has been yanked," Copenhaver said. "I could see a portion of it going by pretty fast, and I heard 'pew.' I heard it, and I didn't realize at the time that I had gotten shot. But I turned around, and that's when I got the second shot. So, the second shot didn't hit bone. Mine went into all soft material. It was like a jolt. I didn't knock me over, but I didn't want to stand anymore."

Copenhaver, 75, now walks with a cane. He was shot twice: one bullet tore into his triceps while the other is still lodged in his body after taking chunks of his colon and leaving him with nerve damage. The shrapnel in his pelvis may never be removed. He has had multiple surgeries to repair his lower abdomen.

The Moon Township man was released from the hospital 15 days after the shooting.

Both men blame the United States Secret Service for failures and neglect. They have started a lawsuit.