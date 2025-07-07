"In the Crosshairs: The Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump" to debut KDKA Originals documentary series

KDKA is announcing the launch of KDKA Originals, a new documentary series, with its first installment, "In the Crosshairs: The Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump."

Timed to mark one year since the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the 30-minute documentary offers a detailed account of the event through the eyes of the KDKA-TV journalists on the ground that day, with context not previously shared with the public.

"KDKA Originals represents a strategic expansion of the station's content offerings, allowing for deeper exploration of complex stories that extend beyond the constraints of traditional newscasts," said Julie Eisenman, president and general manager of KDKA CBS News Pittsburgh. "We will provide nuance and detail to certain stories that simply can't be told in a few minutes."

The documentary features exclusive footage and personal accounts from KDKA photojournalists Bryce Lutz and Fred Williams, reporters Lauren Linder and Jen Borrasso, and commentary from retired KDKA political editor Jon Delano.

"Our team witnessed and documented one of the most unforgettable events in recent U.S. history," said Shawn Hoder, vice president of News at KDKA CBS News Pittsburgh. "This documentary provides a comprehensive, firsthand narrative of how the day unfolded — what our journalists saw, how they responded, and what happened in the critical moments after the shots were fired."

KDKA Originals, a new documentary series from KDKA-TV designed to deliver in-depth, long-form storytelling on significant local and national events. "In the Crosshairs: The Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump" will premiere on Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on KDKA-TV and stream on CBS News Pittsburgh.