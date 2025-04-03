Severe storms move through western Pennsylvania, tornado warnings issued in Pittsburgh region

Severe storms moved through the Pittsburgh region early Thursday morning as as tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Just before 5 a.m., a tornado warning was issued for several parts of northern West Virginia including Cheat Lake, Westover, and Star City. The warning area also included parts of Fayette and Greene counties in western Pennsylvania. The warning expired at 5:15 a.m.

Earlier in the morning, a tornado warning was issued for parts of eastern Ohio, parts of the West Virginia panhandle, and parts of western Pennsylvania. The warning area included parts of Greene and Washington counties in Pennsylvania.

During a tornado warning, the National Weather Service says to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of where you are and to stay away from windows.