Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe storms move through western Pennsylvania, tornado warnings issued in Pittsburgh region

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Severe storms move through Pittsburgh region
Severe storms move through Pittsburgh region 01:42

Severe storms moved through the Pittsburgh region early Thursday morning as as tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Just before 5 a.m., a tornado warning was issued for several parts of northern West Virginia including Cheat Lake, Westover, and Star City. The warning area also included parts of Fayette and Greene counties in western Pennsylvania. The warning expired at 5:15 a.m. 

Earlier in the morning, a tornado warning was issued for parts of eastern Ohio, parts of the West Virginia panhandle, and parts of western Pennsylvania. The warning area included parts of Greene and Washington counties in Pennsylvania. 

During a tornado warning, the National Weather Service says to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of where you are and to stay away from windows. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.