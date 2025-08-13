Tomato and Mozzarella Tart recipe | Cooking with Rania

Have a surplus of tomatoes from your garden? Use them in this recipe from Rania Harris! She's showing Katie how to make it in the kitchen as summer winds down.

Tomato and Mozzarella Tart

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

For the Crust:

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter (1 stick), cut into cubes

1/3 cup ice water, plus more if needed

For the Filling:

5 - 6 medium to large firm farm tomatoes, cored and sliced ¼ inch thick

1 cup whole fresh parsley leaves, lightly packed

½ cup coarsely chopped fresh basil leaves, lightly packed

3 large garlic cloves

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

½ pound grated mozzarella cheese

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons freshly grated Italian Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Make the dough: In a large bowl, mix together flour and salt to combine. Mix in cubed butter with your hands, pinching and squeezing the butter cubes (or use a pastry blender or food processor) until the largest pieces are the size of lima beans. Drizzle in the water a little at a time, mixing until the dough starts to come together into a mass. You may not need all the water, or you may need to add more.

When the dough is starting to hold together but is still somewhat crumbly, transfer it to a lightly floured surface and press and knead it together into a smooth ball. Flatten into disk, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.

On a floured surface, roll out dough to a 12-inch circle, then transfer to a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Turn the dough into the pan and gently press the dough to fit the pan and using a rolling pin, roll over the top of the pan to remove the excess dough. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes to an hour.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line dough with foil, fill with dried beans or rice and bake for 15 minutes. Remove foil carefully and continue baking until the dough is just baked through and barely turning golden on the edges, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Meanwhile, place the tomatoes in a large bowl. Put the parsley, basil, garlic, thyme, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade and process until finely minced. With the processor running, pour the olive oil down the feed tube and process until combined. Pour the mixture over the tomatoes to coat as much as possible.

Maintain the oven temperature at 375 degrees. Brush the mustard on the crust with a pastry brush. Sprinkle a thick even layer of mozzarella on the pastry, reserving ½ cup for the top, and sprinkle with the ½ cup of Parmesan. Place overlapping tomatoes in rows on top. If there is a little garlic and herb mixture in the bowl, sprinkle it over the tomatoes. Sprinkle the reserved ½ cup of mozzarella and the remaining 2 tablespoons of Parmesan on top. Bake for 30 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft and the cheeses have melted.

Cool slightly, cut into wedges, and serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves 8