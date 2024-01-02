T.J. Watt's teammates vote him MVP for 4th time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was voted MVP by his teammates for the fourth time.

Watt, who has won MVP from 2019-21, joins Antonio Brown as the only other player in team history to get the honor four times.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who won MVP last year, had plenty of praise for his teammate.

"He is a very dominant force. He is a great player," Fitzpatrick said on the Steelers' website. "He is a player that causes chaos in any aspect of the game. He is what you would call a game-wrecker, where at any moment he can turn the tide in a game."

With 17 sacks, the Steelers say Watt is currently tied for the NFL lead. He's led the league twice before in 2020 and 2021 and could become the first player to lead the NFL in sacks three times.

Earlier this season, Watt broke the Steelers career sacks record and he became only the second player in NFL history to reach 90 sacks in his first 100 career games.

"He is the best in the league at what he does," said fellow linebacker Alex Highsmith on the Steelers' website. "He works his butt off. He is the best at what he does for a reason. It's because he works so hard. It's the discipline he has. He takes the mental part of the game so big. He studies film. He studies guys he is going against. That helps him to have an advantage."