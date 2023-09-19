T.J. Watt breaks Pittsburgh Steelers career sacks record

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — T.J. Watt's legend continues to grow.

On Monday against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium, the star edge rusher set the Steelers career sack record with 81 1/2. He broke the record in the second quarter after bringing down quarterback Deshaun Watson on third down.

Heading into the game, Watt was tied for the most career sacks in Steelers history with James Harrison at 80 1/2 sacks. He had 3 sacks in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, setting up Monday's chance at history.

Watt was drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2017 draft.