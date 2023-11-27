T.J. Watt joins exclusive list of NFL players with 90+ sacks in first 100 career games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With two sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has joined an exclusive list in terms of NFL history.

With those two sacks, Watt now has 91 career sacks and has reached that benchmark in just 98 career games.

He's just the second player in NFL history to reach that 90 sack threshold, trailing only Hall of Famer Reggie White, who recorded 105 sacks in his first 100 games.

LB T.J. Watt joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White as the only players with 90.0+ sacks over their first 100 career NFL games since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982...#HereWeGo #PITvsCIN #BertschyBits — Michael Bertsch (@SteelersPRMike) November 26, 2023

In 11 games so far this season, Watt has recorded 13.5 sacks, already good enough for his third highest total in his seven seasons with the Steelers and in the NFL.

In 2021, Watt had 22.5 sacks, which tied the all-time single season sack record held by Michael Strahan. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award that season.

Watt is currently on pace for 21 sacks and will look to add onto his current total of 13.5 when the Steelers host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will air on KDKA-TV,