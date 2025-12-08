"The Pitt" and Noah Wyle snag Golden Globe nominations

"The Pitt," the popular Pittsburgh-set medical drama starring Noah Wyle, received two nominations for the Golden Globes.

The show was nominated for best drama television series and Wyle was nominated for best performance by a male actor in a television series.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, "The Pitt" has been lauded for its medical accuracy as well as its gripping real-time format, with 15 hour-long episodes covering a 15-hour ER shift.

"This medical drama series offers a realistic look at the challenges healthcare workers face, as seen through the experiences of the frontline heroes at a Pittsburgh hospital," the description on HBO Max reads.

"The Pitt" won big at the Emmys in September, taking home three awards for outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actor in a drama series and outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. After the wins, Wyle came to Pittsburgh to thank people in the actual ER the show depicts.

While most of the first season was filmed on a set in Burbank, California, that looked like Allegheny General Hospital, the show spent three days filming in Pittsburgh. The crew shot drone footage above the hospital and around the city, and some scenes were shot on the hospital's helipad.

"The Pitt" is produced by R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells and Michael Hissrich, all of whom have previously worked with Wyle on "ER." Wells and Hissrich are both Carnegie Mellon University graduates, giving the show even more of a Pittsburgh connection.