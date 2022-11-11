Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Taylor Swift adds 2nd Pittsburgh show to The Eras Tour

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Taylor Swift coming to Pittsburgh in 2023
Taylor Swift coming to Pittsburgh in 2023 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Taylor Swift added a second Pittsburgh show at Acrisure Stadium to The Eras Tour. 

The second date in Pittsburgh was one of 17 extras added to the tour after "unprecedented demand for tickets," Acrisure Stadium said on Twitter Friday. 

Swift will perform back-to-back shows on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. Friday's show will feature girl in red and Gracie Abrams and the second will feature girl in red and Owenn. 

The Eras Tour follows Swift's 10th studio album Midnights. After its release, she became the first artist to ever claim all 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.  

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday at 10 a.m. 

First published on November 11, 2022 / 1:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.