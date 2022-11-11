Taylor Swift adds 2nd Pittsburgh show to The Eras Tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Taylor Swift added a second Pittsburgh show at Acrisure Stadium to The Eras Tour.

The second date in Pittsburgh was one of 17 extras added to the tour after "unprecedented demand for tickets," Acrisure Stadium said on Twitter Friday.

Taylor Swift has added a NEW #TSTheErasTour show at Acrisure Stadium! 💖 Due to unprecedented demand for tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, after announcing 8 new shows last week, 17 additional shows have just been added in the US.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/SicFSQuibo pic.twitter.com/PXRzIBHWOg — Acrisure Stadium (@AcrisureStadium) November 11, 2022

Swift will perform back-to-back shows on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. Friday's show will feature girl in red and Gracie Abrams and the second will feature girl in red and Owenn.

The Eras Tour follows Swift's 10th studio album Midnights. After its release, she became the first artist to ever claim all 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday at 10 a.m.