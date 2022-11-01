Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift coming to Pittsburgh in 2023

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just days after releasing her tenth studio album, Midnights, musical sensation Taylor Swift has announced a brand-new stadium tour for 2023.

The West Reading, Pa. native will return to the Steel City on June 17.

An 11-time Grammy Award winner, Swift released Midnights on Oct 21 to much fanfare and critical acclaim. Midnights and its lead single, "Anti-Hero," were Spotify's most-streamed album and song in one day with 185 million and 17.4 million plays, respectively, according to Variety.

Swift's upcoming show will mark her sixth tour visit to Pittsburgh.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 8:55 AM

