Taylor Swift coming to Pittsburgh in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just days after releasing her tenth studio album, Midnights, musical sensation Taylor Swift has announced a brand-new stadium tour for 2023.
The West Reading, Pa. native will return to the Steel City on June 17.
An 11-time Grammy Award winner, Swift released Midnights on Oct 21 to much fanfare and critical acclaim. Midnights and its lead single, "Anti-Hero," were Spotify's most-streamed album and song in one day with 185 million and 17.4 million plays, respectively, according to Variety.
Swift's upcoming show will mark her sixth tour visit to Pittsburgh.
