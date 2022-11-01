Taylor Swift coming to Pittsburgh in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just days after releasing her tenth studio album, Midnights, musical sensation Taylor Swift has announced a brand-new stadium tour for 2023.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

The West Reading, Pa. native will return to the Steel City on June 17.

An 11-time Grammy Award winner, Swift released Midnights on Oct 21 to much fanfare and critical acclaim. Midnights and its lead single, "Anti-Hero," were Spotify's most-streamed album and song in one day with 185 million and 17.4 million plays, respectively, according to Variety.

Swift's upcoming show will mark her sixth tour visit to Pittsburgh.