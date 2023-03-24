Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Talk Pittsburgh Links: March 24, 2023

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Chef Justice Debra Todd
Pennsylvania Courts | Facebook | Twitter

Glen Sovich and Anthony Phan
Ambridge Police on Facebook

Jenifer Smith
Email Jenifer | Website | Instagram

Janice Bognato and Coleen Bortz
Hearts of Steel | Facebook | Instagram

Dr. Will Adams
"A Wild and Sacred Call"

Judy Bannon
Cribs for Kids | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn
Ette Cetera Shop | Facebook | Instagram

Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media

First published on March 24, 2023 / 3:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.