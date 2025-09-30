Summer-like weather will march on this week in the Pittsburgh area

September is wrapping up with another unseasonably warm day.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No.

Aware: We will end the month just over 2° warmer than average and around a quarter inch behind the monthly average for rain.

We certainly aren't ending the month like we started it. The first 11 days of the month were all below average, with every other day this month above average. We will finish out the month just over 2° above average.

Surprisingly, our monthly rain totals aren't as bad behind as you would think, thanks to the bountiful amount of rain that we saw last week. For the month, we will end up around a quarter inch behind the monthly average. Our monthly rain total will be 3.17". Just shy of 3 inches of that came last week over a four-day stretch.

KDKA Weather Center

The other quick thing to note is the quickly shortening of days. Obviously, this happens every year, but that doesn't make it any easier to accept. As we go from the North Pole pointing towards the sun (spring and summer) to the Earth's North Pole pointing away from the sun, we see the fastest shortening of days of any time of the year right now. Today we will see the sun setting at 7:04 p.m. That will start to happen before 7 p.m. by the end of the week. You can say goodbye to our long days for the next 5 months.

Getting to our forecast, highs today will be near 80, similar to what they were yesterday. Unlike yesterday, sunshine should break out from the clouds this afternoon. If you remember yesterday, it was the opposite, with clear skies being replaced by overcast skies for the afternoon. I have noon temperatures in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at around 5-10mph.

Looking ahead, there won't be a lot that changes with our forecast. Temperatures will remain above average for the rest of the week. Highs will dip to the mid-70s though beginning tomorrow through Friday.

KDKA Weather Center

We then go back up to highs near 80 degrees for the weekend. Our next rain chance comes early next week.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos