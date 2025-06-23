How to stay cool in Pittsburgh during the extreme heat

What to do if your home does not have air conditioning?

An expert has tips on how to stay cool during the extreme heat in Pittsburgh.

Heat is the leading weather-related cause of death nationwide, surpassing the fatalities caused by floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, and lightning.

If you live in a multilevel home without AC, go downstairs because heat rises. But if you do not have a lower level to escape to, there is something you can do to keep yourself cool.

People are advised to close any doors to rooms they are not occupying. Whatever cold air you have, you don't want it going somewhere you are not going to be.

Also, be sure to close all windows and blinds, and beware of what lights you keep on. If you have a fan, turn it on, but make sure it's going counterclockwise. That way, whatever cold air is in the room will stay down where you are.

But what about your body? Dr. Brian Lamb of Allegheny Health Network Internal Medicine has some suggestions.

"You need to make sure you are consistently drinking," Lamb said. "Not a glass of water in the morning and a glass of water at night. You can actually help increase evaporation for your skin. ... If you get towels, soak them in cold water, put them around your neck, put them across your forehead. You lose a lot of heat through your head."

And hold off on vacuuming or using the dryer, and do not use the oven.

"Eat some fruit," Lamb said. "You don't want a hot, heavy meal. That puts more demands on your body."

"When you're body is hot, it doesn't work as well," he added.

If all else fails, find someone who has air conditioning or go to a cooling center.

Pittsburghers go to the pool to stay cool

Settlers Cabin Wave Pool was busy on Monday, as people were trying to escape the heat.

"We have a pool at home, but we come out here," said Sean/Giavanna Weir.

Already this week, so many wanted to come to the wave pool that it reached capacity and closed admissions. Same at other pools in the county, including Boyce Park.

So, what can you do to make sure you don't get in line only to be turned away? Check out the county's Facebook page before you head out.