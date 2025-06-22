With extreme heat looming, here's how you can keep you and your loved ones safe

With the 90-degree temperatures expected, it's important to protect yourself and your loved ones from the extreme heat.

These high temperatures can be potentially dangerous, so make sure you're prepared. First, if you don't have air conditioning or need a place to cool off, there will be cooling centers open in our region.

In Allegheny County, they will be open today from noon until 6 p.m. in Beechview, Brighton Heights, South Side, Greenfield, Homewood, and Sheraden.

There will also be several others surrounding the city, and they include the Elizabeth Seton Center, Lifespan Chartiers, Lifespan Mon Valley, NAMS Sharpsburg, NAMS Tarentum, and the Plum Community Center.

The hours for those vary, and you can find the hours and addresses at this link.

It's also important to make sure that you're keeping yourself and others safe from the heat. If untreated, dehydration can turn into heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which can be deadly.

To combat the heat, it's recommended that you limit time outdoors, or at least your time in the sun. Also, wear breathable, loose clothing.

Make sure to check in on your loved ones, who may be vulnerable, especially the elderly.

Of course, make sure to drink plenty of water.

As for your furry friends, if you're hot, so are they. Local shelters are reminding people to watch out for them as the temperatures rise. Be sure that you're providing them with fresh, cool water, and take them for walks early in the morning or early in the evening when the temperatures are lower.

Also, keep their paws off hot pavement to avoid burning their feet.

Finally, make sure that you have emergency supplies in place.