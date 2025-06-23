Cooling centers open across Pittsburgh area in response to extreme heat

With extreme heat remaining in place across the Pittsburgh region through at least Wednesday, several cooling centers have opened to give residents a place to escape the dangerous temperatures.

While the heat is here, residents are encouraged to check on neighbors, friends, and family, especially those who are older or medically vulnerable.

Heat is the leading weather-related cause of death nationwide, surpassing the fatalities caused by floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, and lightning.

Tips to keep yourself safe during extreme heat include drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, even if you are not thirsty; keeping cool by using wet towels, putting feet in cool water, and taking cool showers; spend as much time as possible in cool or air-conditioned buildings; staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day; wear sunscreen and hats with other loose-fitting clothing; and never leave pets or children in vehicles.

Cooling centers opening

Unless otherwise noted, cooling centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday.

A list of operational cooling centers is below.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212

First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood

Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

120 E. Swissvale Avenue

Edgewood, Pa. 15218

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208

Shaler North Hills Library

1822 Mount Royal Boulevard

Glenshaw, Pa. 15116

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th and Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203