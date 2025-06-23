Cooling centers open across Pittsburgh area in response to extreme heat
With extreme heat remaining in place across the Pittsburgh region through at least Wednesday, several cooling centers have opened to give residents a place to escape the dangerous temperatures.
While the heat is here, residents are encouraged to check on neighbors, friends, and family, especially those who are older or medically vulnerable.
Heat is the leading weather-related cause of death nationwide, surpassing the fatalities caused by floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, and lightning.
Tips to keep yourself safe during extreme heat include drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, even if you are not thirsty; keeping cool by using wet towels, putting feet in cool water, and taking cool showers; spend as much time as possible in cool or air-conditioned buildings; staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day; wear sunscreen and hats with other loose-fitting clothing; and never leave pets or children in vehicles.
Cooling centers opening
Unless otherwise noted, cooling centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday.
A list of operational cooling centers is below.
Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
1555 Broadway Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216
Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
3515 McClure Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212
First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood
Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
120 E. Swissvale Avenue
Edgewood, Pa. 15218
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208
Shaler North Hills Library
1822 Mount Royal Boulevard
Glenshaw, Pa. 15116
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204
South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th and Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203