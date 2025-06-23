Watch CBS News
Cooling centers open across Pittsburgh area in response to extreme heat

With extreme heat remaining in place across the Pittsburgh region through at least Wednesday, several cooling centers have opened to give residents a place to escape the dangerous temperatures.

While the heat is here, residents are encouraged to check on neighbors, friends, and family, especially those who are older or medically vulnerable.

Heat is the leading weather-related cause of death nationwide, surpassing the fatalities caused by floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, and lightning.

Tips to keep yourself safe during extreme heat include drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, even if you are not thirsty; keeping cool by using wet towels, putting feet in cool water, and taking cool showers; spend as much time as possible in cool or air-conditioned buildings; staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day; wear sunscreen and hats with other loose-fitting clothing; and never leave pets or children in vehicles.

Cooling centers opening

Unless otherwise noted, cooling centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday.

A list of operational cooling centers is below.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center 
1555 Broadway Avenue 
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216 

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center 
3515 McClure Avenue 
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212 

First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood
Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
120 E. Swissvale Avenue
Edgewood, Pa. 15218

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center 
745 Greenfield Avenue 
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217 

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center 
7321 Frankstown Road 
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208 

Shaler North Hills Library
1822 Mount Royal Boulevard 
Glenshaw, Pa. 15116

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center 
720 Sherwood Avenue 
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center 
12th and Bingham Streets 
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203 

