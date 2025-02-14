Arnold Palmer Regional Airport seeing travel rebound after Spirit service to Orlando returns

The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe is reporting an uptick in the number of flights that are being offered to customers.

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority announced Thursday that daily commercial flights have resumed at the Unity Township airport.

Prior to this week, Spirit Airlines had only been flying to and from Orlando, Florida four days per week, but those flights are now traveling daily.

"This is an encouraging sign that Spirit is committed to the Latrobe service and hopefully working toward a strong recovery of its operation," said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. "We are excited to be a part of it."

The airport authority says the cutbacks in service that had limited flights to four days per week were due to Spirit coming out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy when they had a failed merger with JetBlue Airways last year.

Flights between Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina are expected to resume on Spirit this spring, also.