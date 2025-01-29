Spirit Airlines resuming service between Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and Myrtle Beach

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Flights between Latrobe's Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and Myrtle Beach on Spirit Airlines will be resuming service this spring.

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority announced the return of the service between the two cities on Tuesday.

Service will resume between the two cities in early May.

Flights are expected to be available even days per week, starting May 7.

The Airport Authority says signs indicate that interest in traveling hasn't waned and that Spirit has started to schedule flights between their more popular destinations, like Myrtle Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

"We're very happy to see it," said Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo.

Flights can be booked online via Spirit's website.